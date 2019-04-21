|
REXVILLE - David Eugene Groves, 61, formerly of Hornell, passed away unexpectedly on Monday (April 15, 2019) at his home on County Route 60 (Town of Greenwood).
To honor his wishes there will be no calling hours or funeral service. A gathering for family and friends will be announced at a later date.
The Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc., 285 Main St., Hornell is honored to serve the family of David Eugene Groves.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Apr. 21, 2019