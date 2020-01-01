Home

David I. DuBois Obituary
DANSVILLE - David I. DuBois, 61, of Strong Hill Road, passed away Monday (Dec. 30, 2019) at Elderwood At Hornell.

Born in Bath, N.Y., April 12, 1958, the son of Stanley and Joanne Alger DuBois, he had resided nearly all his life in the Hornell-Canisteo areas.

David enjoyed fishing and riding and repairing lawn mowers.

He was predeceased by his parents.

He is survived by two sisters, Debra (David) Wright and Cindy (Kevin) Oats, both of Virginia; two brothers, Stanley (Becky) DuBois of Dansville and Thomas (Bonnie) DuBois of Cohocton; and several nieces and nephews.

To send a remembrance to the family, please visit www.brownandpowesfuneralhomes.com or on [email protected] brownpowersfh. The family is being assisted by Gerald R. Brown, Director at Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home of Hornell.

The family will not be observing calling hours. A private memorial service will be held in the Spring. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Canisteo.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Jan. 1, 2020
