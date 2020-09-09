1/1
David J. Gregorius
DANSVILLE - David J. Gregorius, 81, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020.

Dave was born on Sept. 16, 1938 in Dansville to the late Frank and Georgia (Price) Gregorius. Upon graduation, Dave served our country in the United States Marine Corps for two years and then was honorably discharged. Dave was a supervisor at Foster Wheeler for over 40 years before retiring and was a Life Member of the Canaseraga Fire Department. Dave was an avid hunter, loved the outdoors, and enjoyed digging for old bottles at abandoned dump sites. Dave was a staunch Republican (Trump) supporter and loved a good political debate. Most of all, he loved spending with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchild.

In addition to his parents, Dave is also predeceased by his brother, Eugene "Tink" Gregorius; his sister, Molly Spencer; and sons, Dale and Steven Gregorius.

Dave is survived by loving and devoted wife of nearly 60 years, Christine (Chambers) Gregorius; his sons, Paul (Regina Williams) and Mathew Gregorius; five grandchildren, Joshua, Sarah, Chelsea (Herb Gregory), Tyler and Madison Gregorius; great-granddaughter, Everly Ames; four sisters, Patricia Maker, Mary Duthoy, Anna (Fay) Schnieder and Fran (Tom) Hoffman; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The majestic hills of Canaseraga still echo the vibrant sounds of the Gregorius/Kenyon family voices as they sang many an evening together, belting out their favorite harmonies.

Family and Friends are invited to call from 5 – 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 at the Chamberlin-Baird Funeral Home in Dansville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be help privately for the family. Dave will be buried in St. Mary's Cemetery, Canaseraga. The family and funeral home appreciates your cooperation with wearing a facial covering and maintaining social distance while in the building.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to the Wounded Warrior Project online at WoundedWarriorProject.org or by mail at PO Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675.

To leave an online condolence, please visit BairdFuneralHomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
