HORNELL - David J. Senear, 89, of Madison Avenue, passed away peacefully on Wednesday (April 1, 2020) at UR St. James Hospital.
He was born in Franklinville, NY on May 8, 1930 to George and Etha (Berry) Senear. He was a Veteran of the Korean War. For numerous years he worked at Ingersoll Rand, the Village of Canisteo, and the Elks Club in Hornell. David was a good cook and baker. He loved making homemade bread and cinnamon rolls.
He was predeceased by his parents; five sisters, Delaura Tetlak, Geraldine Juntti, Rose Forrester, Dorthea Colleta, and Christine Harris; and three brothers, Kenneth Senear, Frank Bancroft, and Robert Senear.
He is survived by his wife, Joan McKibben Senear, whom he married on February 28, 1953, his son, Jonathan (Christine) Senear Sr. (of whom they lived with for the past four years), daughters Candyse (Michael) Clarke, Joyce (Walter) Cleveland, and Betty Congdon, a sister, June (Ronald) Perry, 12 grandchildren, several great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held later this year. Burial will be at the Bath National Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home in Hornell. To send a remembrance please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com, or on Facebook @brownpowersfh, the family is being assisted by director Chester A. Gosper IV.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Apr. 5, 2020