HORNELL - David Leslie Sherwood died on Dec. 11, 2020 after a short illness at the age of 66.
David was a lifelong resident of Hornell and graduated from Hornell High School and attended Alfred State College. He was a valued employee of P&C Grocery Store where he was known for his kindness and sense of humor. While his health prevented full-time employment, his simple life allowed him to be independent.
He is survived by his sister, Carolee Sherwood Angell and her husband Norman F. Angell. He also had two nieces, Kelsey Angell and Jillian Angell Threadgill and a nephew, Matthew Angell. He leaves three grandnieces, two grandnephews and many cousins.
He was predeceased by his parents, Maxine and Irving Sherwood.
Visiting hours will be on Wednesday, Dec. 18 from 7-9 p.m. at the Bender-Brown and Powers Funeral Home, 354 Canisteo Street, Hornell, N.Y. A service of celebration will be at the funeral home led by Father John Andrews from Christ Church after calling hours at 9 p.m.
To send a remembrance, please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com, or on Facebook @brownpowersfh. The family is being assisted by director Chester A. Gosper IV.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the .
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Dec. 15, 2019