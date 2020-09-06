ANGELICA - David M. Rose, 86 of County Road 16, passed away peacefully on Friday (Aug. 14, 2020) at Jones Memorial Hospital.
He was born in Angelica, the son of Harvey Barton Rose and Leona Casey Rose on June 27, 1934. David went on to serve in the Army during the Korean Conflict. (This explains the photograph that was taken in Korea with Marilyn Monroe during a USO Tour). He had worked for Davey Tree, and then went on to retire from Allegany County Highway Department. He enjoyed hunting, gardening and his flowers.
He was predeceased by his parents, his first wife Doris Mae George Rose in 1965, and his second wife Georgia Lee Mcrae Rose in 2007.
He is survived by daughters, Doris Rose of Rochester, Monica (Michael) Rose-Bearfield of Olean, sons Harvey Rose of Belmont, Donald Rose of Angelica, Michael (Martha) Rose of NC, his sister Joanne Wardner of Scio, and his brother Earl Kuhn of Olean, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, as well as several nieces, and nephews.
David generously donated his body to the University of Rochester Medical School. A Graveside and Military service will be held at a later date at Until the Day Dawn Cemetery in Angelica.
To send a remembrance, please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com
, or on Facebook @brownpowersfh, the family is being assisted by director Chester A. Gosper IV.