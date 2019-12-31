|
|
CAMERON - David R. Hurd, 63, of 4493 County Route 21, passed away Friday (Dec. 27, 2019) at Strong Memorial Hospital.
David was a loving husband, father, and friend to many. Born in North Hornell, N.Y., Oct. 30, 1956, the son of Norman Lee and Marlene (Dingwell) Hurd. David and his wife Laurie were short term residents of Gulfport, Miss. before returning to the Canisteo area, where they have called home for the past 33 years.
David was a self-employed carpenter; electrician. And he was a member of the Hornell Association. David was a devoted father who enjoyed many things such as: participating in Civil War reenactments, fishing, hunting, riding his Harley, but most of all spending time with his family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents; his step father, Jerry Walsh Sr.; and his brother, Alan Hurd.
He is survived by his wife, Laurie Ide Hurd, whom he married on Oct. 22, 1982; his son, Dylan (Bethany) Hurd of Canisteo; his sisters, Patty Thompson of Michigan, Debbie (Richard) Reid of Michigan; his brother, Brett (Katrina) Hurd of Canisteo; his uncle, William (Barbara Hurd) Dingwell of Canisteo; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins; his beloved dog, Sam; and grandpups, Tucker, Abel, Millie, and Emma.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Canisteo American Legion, 61 West Main St., Canisteo, N.Y., 14823 on Jan. 18, 2020 starting at 1 p.m.
To send a remembrance, please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com, or on Facebook @brownpowersfh. The family is being assisted by director Chester A. Gosper IV.
In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hornell Area Humane Society.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Dec. 31, 2019