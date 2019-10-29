|
WELLSVILLE - David W. Helmer, Sr. was unexpectedly called home by the Lord on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. David was born in Wellsville, on June 24, 1954, son of Gilbert W. and C. June Brandes Helmer. David graduated from Wellsville High School in 1972, and from Alfred State College with a degree in HVAC Technology in 1974.
After college, David worked alongside his Uncle, George E. Lehman at George's business, K&L Appliance Repair Service in Wellsville. Following George's death in 1999, David went on to work for higher end appliance companies, such as Sub Zero, Dacor and Kuppersbusch. His work relocated him to Rochester, Delaware, and the New Jersey Shore, before coming back home to settle in Wellsville.
David followed in the footsteps of his father, Gib, joining the Wellsville Volunteer Fire Department, McEwen Hose Company #4 in June 1972. David was quickly put to work as Hurricane Agnes brought heavy flooding to the area. He joined in on rescue efforts and filling sandbags, working tirelessly through the days alongside his brother firefighters. During his 47 years in the Fire Department, David held the office of Captain and was most recently the department representative to the Allegany County Fire Advisory Board. David was also a long-time member of the Wellsville Volunteer Ambulance Corps, where he loved to drive ambulance.
David was also an avid lover of antique vehicles. He loved to attend car shows, and eventually acquired two classics of his own. First, a 1961 Corvair Rampside, and then a 1957 Willy's Jeep. David took these vehicles to car shows in New Jersey, and various other shows in the Allegany County area, where the two classics won multiple awards. More recently, one of his favorite shows to attend was Cruise Night in Angelica. As often as he could, he and his son, David Helmer, Jr. would take one and sometimes both vehicles to these cruise nights.
David loved getting together with friends anytime he could. He enjoyed gathering together, knocking a few back while entertaining others with his stories about his work, the Fire Department and Ambulance Corps, and his participation in Drum and Bugle Corps, previously having been a member of the Blue Devils, the Mighty St. Joe's, and the Yankee Rebels.
David is survived by his mother, C. June Helmer of Wellsville; a daughter, Nicole (Jeffrey Ormsby) Helmer of Wellsville; a son, David "DJ" W. (Becky Sutton) Helmer, Jr. of Wellsville and Allison (Jeffrey) Culbertson, also of Wellsville.
David was predeceased by his father, Gilbert W. Helmer; his Aunt Edna (George) Lehman; and Uncle Kenneth "Kenny" (Barbara) Brandes.
Friends are invited to call on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at J. W. Embser Funeral Home in Wellsville. Friends are also invited to call on Friday, November 1,, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 470 N. Main St., Wellsville, NY, from 11 a.m. to noon, with the funeral service to follow at noon.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wellsville Fire Company, Wellsville Volunteer Ambulance Corps, or Trinity Lutheran Church.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Oct. 29, 2019