HORNELL - Dawn L. Mase, 69, of Hill Street, passed away early Sunday morning (Sept. 6, 2020) at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.
Born in Blossburg, Pa. on Dec. 26, 1950, she was a daughter of the late Darrell and Nancele (Davis) Mase. Besides her parents, she was also predeceased by two brothers, Vernon and Richard Mase and one sister, Carolyn Henderson.
A resident of Hornell since 1964, Dawn was a graduate of Hornell High School, class of 1968.
For several years she was employed as a phlebotomist at St. James Mercy Hospital in Hornell and at one time she also assisted in the daily operations of the former Coates Auto Service on Main Street in Hornell. Before her retirement she was employed as a Community Service Coordinator for Arc of Steuben.
Dawn loved to spend time at her cabin in Almond and enjoyed quilting and playing euchre. Some of her favorite times were those that she spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Her loving family includes her husband, Lawrence L. "Larry" Reed of Hornell; her daughter, Angela (Scott) Hallett of Chesterfield, Va.; her "heart children", Michael (Christiane') Reed of Livonia and Jessica (Michael) Miles-Gallese of Hornell; her 10 grandchildren, Jenna Rae, Joshua, Erin, Hannah, Cayla, Dominic, Isabel, Lillian, Brooke and Sabin; her eight siblings, Avalyn (Joe) Sauter of Williamsport, Pa., Dale Mase of Howard, Pa., Patricia Edmister of Elmira, N.Y., Nancy Rundell of Elmira, N.Y., Sharon (Paul) Mase-Lane of Florida, Darrell (Betty) Mase of Batavia, N.Y., Robert Mase of Lima, N.Y. and Brenda Mase of Frederick, Md.; also many nieces, nephews and cousins.
The Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc., 285 Main St., Hornell is honored to serve the family of Dawn L. Mase.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, calling hours and a time of remembrance will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute in her memory to the Arc of Steuben, 1 Arc Way, Bath, N.Y. 14810.
Online condolences or remembrances of Dawn are welcomed on the Facebook page of Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc. or at www.bishopandjohnsonfuneralhome.com.