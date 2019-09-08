|
|
AVOCA/HORNELL - Deborah A. "Debi" Fahl, 64, of Lake Road on Smith Pond (Town of Avoca) formerly of Hornell, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Thursday (Sept. 5, 2019).
Born in Hornell on May 20, 1955, she was a daughter of Joseph Grillo, who predeceased her and Marilyn (McClary) Grillo, who survives.
A graduate of Hornell High School, class of 1973, Debi resided in Hornell until moving to her home on Smith Pond in 2004 and was employed at the former Philips Lighting in Bath until she retired in 2013.
She was a communicant of St. Pius Church in Cohocton and was a member of the Arthur H. Cunningham American Legions Post No. 440 in Hornell.
A loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother, Debi loved to spend time with her family, especially with her six granddaughters and one grandson. Debi also enjoyed cooking and entertaining.
Her loving family includes her husband of nearly 46 years, James "Jim" Fahl, who she married in Hornell on Oct. 27, 1973; one daughter, Jessica (Rhett) Snider of Virginia Beach, Va.; one son, Brian (Jessica) Fahl of Sturbridge, Mass.; seven grandchildren, Zach Snider, Aeryn Fahl, Savannah Fahl, Abby Snider, Ally Snider, Emily Fahl and Aubrey Fahl; her mother, Marilyn Grillo of Hornell; one brother, Michael Grillo of Hornell; one sister, Mary (Steve) Westfall of West Palm Beach, Fla.; her mother-in-law, Elizabeth Jane Fahl; three sisters-in-law, Kathy (Charlie) Ingham, Felicia (David) Gooler and Elizabeth (Rohan) Sicard; one brother-in-law, John (Sue) Fahl; as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides her father, she was also predeceased by her father-in-law, James F. Fahl and one sister-in-law, Mary Jane Fahl Rokenbrod.
The Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc. in Hornell is honored to serve the family of Deborah A. "Debi" Fahl.
Calling hours are 4-7 p.m. Tuesday (Sept. 10, 2019) at the Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc., 285 Main St., Hornell. Relatives and friends are invited to join her family at St. Pius Church, 35 Maple Ave., Cohocton where a Mass of Catholic Burial will be celebrated in her memory at 10 a.m. Wednesday (Sept. 11, 2019). Committal prayers and interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Town of Fremont.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute in her memory to their favorite charity.
Online condolences or remembrances of Debi are welcomed on the Facebook page of Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc. or at www.bishopandjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Sept. 8, 2019