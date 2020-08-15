1/1
Deborah A. Lyon
1951 - 2020
CANISTEO - Deborah A. Lyon, 69, of Spring Street, passed away on July 30, 2020 at Buffalo General Hospital.

She was born in Buffalo on March 2, 1951 the daughter of Edwin Charles Rice and Edith Jean Misisco Rice. She was retired from the Steuben County Jail in Bath.

She is survived by her husband, John Cotton of Canisteo; her daughter, Brandy Graham of SC; her sons, Brett Graham of Hornell, Matt Graham of Hornell, and Travis Cotton of SC; her sister, Barbara Rice Will; two brothers, Charles "Chuck" (Heather) Rice, Daniel (Monica) Will; four grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents; her son, Richard J. Travis II in 1996; her sister, Frances Rice; and her brother, Sandy Rice.

The family will be observing a private Memorial Service. Burial will be at Hillside Cemetery in Canisteo.

To send a remembrance, please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com, or on Facebook @brownpowersfh. The family is being assisted by director Chester A. Gosper IV.

Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Aug. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Brown & Powers Funeral Home
6 Spruce Street
Canisteo, NY 14823
(607) 698-2517
