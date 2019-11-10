|
|
FRIENDSHIP - Deborah J. Crane, 67, of 47 Pennsylvania Ave., passed away peacefully on Thursday (Nov. 7, 2019) at home surrounded by her family.
Born in Cuba, July 15, 1952, the daughter of Robert and Phyllis (Gray) Sherwood, she was a lifelong area resident. She was a member of the Friendship United Methodist Church, where she had been a youth leader for many years. She also belonged to the Friendship American Legion Auxiliary, the CCDC in Cuba, and was the treasurer for Maple Grove Cemetery in Friendship, for many years. Deb had been associated in many different capacities with the Schenck & Miles Insurance Agency in Friendship for 42 years. She enjoyed traveling, the warm weather, and the beach. She fully enjoyed life, and loved to pull practical jokes with her quick wit and sense of humor. Deb had no regrets in life, and she loved her husband and entire family deeply.
She was predeceased by her father, Robert Sherwood.
She is survived by her husband, Randall Crane whom she married on July 10, 1971; her mother, Phyllis Sherwood of Friendship; three daughters, Michelle (Tim) Hall of Friendship, Jennifer (Joe) Matta of Pennsylvania, Angela (Rick Emerson) Holland of Leicester; her sisters, Sandra (James) Schwab of South Carolina, Kathryn (Silas) Smith of Angelica, Roberta (Joseph) Smith of Pennsylvania; her grandchildren, Lindsey, Brendon, Chelsea, Madison, Xavier, Kaitlyn, Merideth, Aiden, Allyson, Sydnee, Lily; her great-granddaughter, Magnolia; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and her closest friends through her courageous battle, Nancy and Marlee.
The family will be present to receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at the Brown & Powers Funeral Home, 101 West Avenue in Angelica. A Funeral service will be held at the Friendship United Methodist Church on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 at 11 a.m., with Rev. Rebecca Worth officiating. Burial will be at Maple Grove Cemetery in Friendship.
To send a remembrance please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com, or on Facebook @ brownpowersfh. The family is being assisted by director Chester A. Gosper IV.
Friends may make memorial contributions to: . The family would also like to thank Shanon from the VNA out of the Wellsville office for the kind and compassionate care she received.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Nov. 10, 2019