HORNELL - Deborah L. Panter, 61, of Crosby Street, went to be with the Lord on Saturday (July 4, 2020) at her home following a long battle with emphysema and COPD.
Born in Hornell, Aug. 7, 1958, the daughter of Robert and Betty Piacenti Panter, she had resided her entire life in Hornell. She was a graduate of Hornell High School, Class of 1976, received her associate's degree from Corning Community College and her Bachelor's degree in special education from the State University of New York at Geneseo. She then attended Cornell University for one year where she received her Family Development Credentials.
Debbie was employed at the former Big Elms Restaurant as a bartender, and as a Social Worker for Kinship Family Services for 22 years. She was employed as a special education teacher for several years at the Dansville Junior High School. She especially enjoyed spending her summers at Rushford Lake.
Debbie enjoyed tending to her flower garden and even was featured on the front page of the Hornell Evening Tribune, showcasing her beautiful flowers. She had a great passion for all animals, especially her dogs.
She was predeceased by her parents; her maternal and paternal grandparents; and her great uncle, Joseph Piacenti.
She is survived by two brothers, Robert (Martie) Panter of Hornell and Ronald (Linda) Panter of North Carolina; one sister, Barbara Stillman of Florida; two nieces, Denise Fixsen of Rochester and Stacey McDonald of Hornell; one nephew, Brian (Emery) Panter of California; one great niece, Evelyn McDonald; two great nephews, Cash McDonald and Mozzie Panter; and her longtime canine companions, Cooper and Nikki.
To send a remembrance to the family, please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com
or on Facebook@brownpowersfh. The family is being assisted by Gerald R. Brown, Director at Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home of Hornell.
Honoring Debbi's wishes, there will be no calling hours. A private graveside committal service will be held for the family at St. Mary's Cemetery, Town of Fremont.
Those wishing to remember Debbie are asked to consider a contribution to the Hornell Area Humane Society, 7649 Industrial Park Road, Hornell, NY 14843.