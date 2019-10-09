|
CANISTEO - Deborah S. Roche, 62, of State Route 36, passed away Tuesday (Oct. 8, 2019) at her home.
Born in Hornell, March 8, 1957, the daughter of Lawrence and Verda Hargrave Miller, she had resided in Canisteo all her life. She was a graduate of Canisteo Central School, Class of 1975.
Debbie was employed as a receptionist for over 20 years at the Canisteo Veterinary Hospital. She enjoyed cooking and baking cookies with her grandchildren, but especially enjoyed her job at the Veterinary Hospital.
She was predeceased by her father, Lawrence Miller; her husband, Richard "Rick" Roche Jr.; and her sister, Gail Havens.
She is survived by her daughter, Brinette (Harold) Steffey of Hartsville and her son, Jon Roche of Canisteo; her mother, Verda Miller of Canisteo; her step-daughter, Jacquelyn Updyke of Canisteo and her step-son, William (Renee) Roche of Hornell; her sisters, Gloria Woodworth and Denise Courtright, both of Greenwood; her brothers, Richard (Joyce) Miller of Corning and Walter Miller of Canisteo; five grandchildren, Trinity Gonzalez, Nicholas Gonzalez, Gabrielle Steffey, Colene Roche and Edward McMichael; nieces and nephews.
The family is being assisted by Gerald R. Brown, Director.
The family will be present to receive friends on Saturday (Oct. 12, 2019) from noon until 2 p.m. at the Brown & Powers Funeral Home, 6 Spruce St., Canisteo. The family will observe a private committal service at Hillside Cemetery in Canisteo.
Friends may make monetary contributions to: The Canisteo Veterinary Hospital, 58 West Main St., Canisteo, N.Y. 14823 for a fund to be set up for special needs, or towels or paper products for use at the Hospital. Additionally, contributions can also be sent to Care First, 11751 East Corning Road, Corning, N.Y. 14830-3657.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Oct. 9, 2019