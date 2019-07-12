|
|
ANDOVER - Debra D. Powers, 62, of Andover, N.Y., died Thursday, July 11, 2019 in Buffalo General Hospital, Buffalo, N.Y.
Born July 22, 1956, in Dansville, she was the daughter of Robert R. and Carolyne J. Mitchell Gruber. She was a 1974 graduate of Andover High School, a 1980 graduate of Breeden School of Welding in Genesee, Pa., and a 1996 graduate of Alfred State. Debra was employed by ARC in Hornell as a bus driver and direct care worker, the Uni-Mart in Andover, and worked private home care around the area.
Surviving are a daughter, Andrea Williams of Mahaffey, Pa.; a son, Howard (Angela Paxton) Machinski of Andover; a granddaughter, Allison Williams of El Paso, Texas; a great-grandson, Mark Williams; a brother, Robert J. (Bonnie Burdick) Gruber of Andover; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents; a brother, Ronald R. Gruber; and a sister, Lorraine J. Gates.
Friends are invited to a memorial gathering at the Whitesville Rod & Gun Club on Saturday, July 20, 2019 beginning at 2 p.m. Burial will be in Valley Brook Cemetery, Andover. Memorials may be made to the SPCA serving Allegany County, P.O. Box 381, Wellsville, N.Y. 14895.
Arrangements are entrusted to Mulholland-Crowell Funeral Home, Wellsville. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wellsvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on July 12, 2019