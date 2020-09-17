HORNELL - Debra L. "Debi" (Towner) Angell of 14 East Washington St., Hornell, died unexpectedly Monday afternoon (Sept. 14, 2020) at St. James Hospital.
Born in Bath on Sept. 7, MYOB, she was daughter of Vernon F. and Mary T (Townsend) Towner.
Debi grew up in Hornell where she attended St. Ann's School and later graduated from Hornell High School (class of 1972). Throughout the years, she attended many First Aid classes, computer classes as well as other classes.
She had been employed by GST BOCES in Hornell and later at GST BOCES in Bath High School for a total of 25 years. Debi had also been employed at JC Penney's in Hornell, where she was in charge of the Fabric Department. She had been employed as a phlebotomist at St James Mercy Hospital Laboratory and also as a phlebotomist for Quest Diagnostic Laboratories of Buffalo for Wellness Clinics for 26 years.
Having a deep love of sports, Debi will be remembered for all the teams she coached throughout the years. She coached in the Girls Maple City Softball League for nine years; coached the AMC Team (with winning the championship 3 out of 4 years) and also K of C Team (winning the championship 3 out of 3 years). She also coached the Rebekah team for two years (winning the championship both years). In addition, she coached many All Star teams throughout the years. Debi also served as a coach in the Boys Hornell Little League and T-Ball for two years and also coached the K of C team in the Major Little League for three years. She won the championship & the City Series for three years and also won "District 6" Championship in 1988. She always enjoyed it when former players would come up to her and thank her for all the time and hard work she had put in and let her know that she taught them much more than baseball or softball.
For many years, Debi served as President of the Washington-Irving PTA and also served as secretary/treasurer of the Hornell Wrestling Club. She enjoyed gardening, watching football, baseball, figure skating as well as The Young & Restless on TV. She also enjoyed playing TRIVIA and loved traveling (especially taking cruises) with her husband, Rick, her family and many friends.
Debi loved her children, grandchildren and had a deep affection for her cats, Isabella, Matilda and Junior. She was very thankful to her children and grandchildren for all the entertaining hours she spent watching their sporting events as well as all their other accomplishments.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary T (Townsend) Towner; and three sisters, Linda Sue Towner, Virginia "Ginny" Cartella-Boyer and Maryann Slobbe.
Surviving is her husband of 47 years, Rick Angell; her daughter and son-in-law, Kristie (Brian) Babcock of Hornell; her son, Shawn Angell of Atlanta, Ga.; her grandchildren, Hunter and Christian Babcock of Hornell, Isabella and Watson Angell of Georgia; her father, Vernon (Red) Towner of Wallace; her sister, Sally Towner (Alan) Olmstead of Wallace. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.
At Debi's request, there will be no calling hours. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Final interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Fremont, NY.
The Memorial Service for Debi Angell will be streamed via Facebook Live and can be viewed on the Dagon Funeral Home Facebook page on Saturday at 1 p.m. by visiting www.facebook.com/dagonfuneralhome.
The video will remain available for viewing on our Facebook page for 30 days.
Debi's family request that any memorial donations be made to the Hornell Humane Society, 7649 Industrial Park Road, Hornell, N.Y. 14843.
