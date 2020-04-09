Hornell Evening Tribune Obituaries
|
Delores J. Head


1930 - 2020
Delores J. Head Obituary
HORNELL - Delores J. Head, 89, of Hornell, died Monday morning (April 6, 2020) at Hornell Gardens where she resided for the past 11 years.

Born in Hornell on May 18, 1930, she was the daughter of William and Gladys (Weir) Head.

Delores attended Hornell High School and for many years had been employed at the former Bethesda Community Hospital as an aid and also in the housekeeping department. For many years she served as a private-duty caretaker for her mother.

She enjoyed playing cards, board games, Lotto and other games of chance.

Delores was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard Head and Donald Head; and two sisters, Catherine Davis and Marian DeVore.

She is survived by her sister, Mary Lou (Bill) Benthin of Rochester; her former sister-in-law, Dolores D'Apice of Hornell; many nieces and nephews.

At Delores' request there will be no calling hours. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Funeral arrangements are in care of the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, NY.

Delores' family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name be made to a .

To leave an online condolence or share a memory, visit www.dagonfuneralhome.com
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Apr. 9, 2020
