ARKPORT - Denise M. Rossman, 66, of Sharp's Hill Road, passed away Sunday (June 28, 2020) at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.
Born in Dansville, Oct. 21, 1953, she was the daughter of Laverne and Lois Kane Maples. She spent her early life in Dansville and Hornell. She then moved to Andover, where she graduated from Andover High School, and was employed at the former Joyce Hotel. It was there that she met Danny Rossman, and they were married on Aug. 24, 1974.
Denise was a graduate of the former St. James Hospital School of Nursing where she received her Registered Nurses Degree. She was employed as a Registered Nurse at the former Bethesda Community Hospital, St. James Mercy Hospital as well as the Hornell Gardens.
She was an active member of TOPS of Arkport and a member of the Arkport United Methodist Church and the Agape Circle.
Denise loved gardening, sewing, handy craft work, visiting her grandchildren, and especially traveling with her husband.
She was predeceased by her parents, and her sister, Patricia Nevol.
Surviving are her husband, Danny Rossman of Arkport, two sons, Eric (Christine) Rossman of Hopewell Junction, N.Y., and Matthew (Jo) Rossman of Hilton, N.Y.; her brother, John Maples of Little Genesee, N.Y.; her brother-in-law, Charles Nevol of Andover; her five grandchildren, Lucas Rossman, Zachary Rossman, Graham Rossman, Evan Rossman and Emma Rossman.
Visitation hours will be held on Saturday (July 11, 2020) at the Arkport United Methodist Church from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., where a Memorial Service will follow visitation hours at 1 p.m. Pastor Dena Stevens and Rev. Mark Ball will officiate. Burial will be in Heritage Hill Cemetery, Arkport.
Friends attending visitation hours and services must wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Friends wishing to remember Denise, are asked to consider a contribution to The Multiple Sclerosis Society of Western New York, 1000 Elmwood Avenue, #900, Rochester, N.Y. 14620.