1/1
Denise M. Rossman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Denise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ARKPORT - Denise M. Rossman, 66, of Sharps Hill Road, passed away Sunday (June 28, 2020) in Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.

Family and friends may attend visiting hours on Saturday (July 11. 2020) from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Arkport United Methodist Church, where a Memorial Service will follow at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Heritage Hill Cemetery, Arkport.

Please Note: Those attending must follow the Covid-19 guidelines by wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.

Arrangements by Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home of Hornell.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Arkport United Methodist Church f
Send Flowers
JUL
11
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Arkport United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home
354 Canisteo St.
Hornell, NY 14843
(607) 324-2341
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 3, 2020
So sorry for your loss. May God give you comfort and peace during this difficult time. As well as the rest of your life. Denise will be missed by all who were priviledge to know her. carla fauzey- eisenhauer
carla fauzey-eisenhauer
Friend
July 2, 2020
A great friend for many years, we shared many laughs and I always thought the world of her. My condolences to Danny and family. So saddened by this news.
ann slade
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved