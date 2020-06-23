ARKPORT - Dennis A. Dlugolecki, 64, of 451 Bishopville Road Ext., Arkport, (Town of Almond) died unexpectedly Monday morning at his home just shy of his 65th birthday.
Born in Goshen, N.Y. on June 29, 1955, he was the son of Polish Immigrants Teslav "Chester" and Catherine (Shults) Dlugolecki.
Dennis grew up in Orange County, N.Y. and attended Goshen High School (class of 1974) where he excelled in soccer and was named to the all-county team. Following graduation, Dennis worked at the local Ford Motor Plant before starting a career with the NYS Department of Corrections at the Sing Sing Correctional Facility. "Doogie" would later transfer to the Groveland Correctional Facility and retire after 25 years.
In 1990, the family relocated to Hornell, N.Y. where they resided on Heather Heights and Elm Street before moving to Bishopville in Arkport. During his time in Upstate, NY he co-founded two area real estate businesses with his wife Pam, and good friend, Roy Forshee. Growing from a single property on Bennett Street in Hornell, the companies blossomed to tens of properties spread throughout the Southern Tier. As an advocate of the Wounded Warrior Project, Dennis always worked to provide adequate housing arrangements for veterans and their families.
Dennis loved making people laugh, discussing world events, playing with his grandson, Declan, and watching Yankees baseball. He coached youth soccer and Hornell Little League and supported many area organizations, including the Hornell Alumni Association and the Humane Society. Dennis was also a member of the Hornell Association and a past officer of the Elks Lodge.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother and sister-in-law, Leonard and Thereasa Dlugolecki; and his niece, Joanne (Dlugolecki) Space.
Dennis was married 35 years to the former Pamela Nickerson Dlugolecki, who survives. Also, surviving are his daughter, Rachael (Ruadhri McCormick) Dlugolecki of Seattle, WA; his son, Tyler Dlugolecki of San Diego, CA; his grandson, Declan McCormick; his mother-in-law, Sylvia (Byron) Leonard; his father-in-law, Bill (Pam) Nickerson; two sister-in-laws, Tamera Donovan (Don Jackson), and Ginger Montgomery; two brother-in-laws, William (Johnna) Nickerson and Shane (Jill) Nickerson; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family of Dennis A. Dlugolecki will receive friends on Friday from 5 – 7 p.m. at the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, N.Y. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic restrictions, only 25 people at a time will be admitted into the funeral home and everyone is required to wear a mask. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 11 a.m. at St. Ann's Church in Hornell where everyone will be required to wear a mask. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Town of Fremont. A Celebration of life will immediately follow at the Main Place in Hornell at 1 a.m..
Dennis' family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name be made to the Hornell Soccer Program, C/O the Hornell Alumni Association, PO Box 135, Hornell, N.Y. 14843.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Jun. 23, 2020.