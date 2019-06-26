|
|
WELLSVILLE - Diane Kay Converso, 82, of 173 East State St., passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the Highland Park Healthcare Center.
She was born April 12, 1937 in Wellsville, the beloved daughter of the late Roland A. and Dorotha (Sadler) Fanton.
Diane was a lifelong resident of Wellsville, and graduated from Wellsville High School. She was a member of Frank B. Church Post 2530 VFW Auxiliary, the Wellsville Historical Society, the Allegany County Bird Club and the former Christian Temple, where she taught Sunday School. Diane was an avid New York Yankees and NASCAR fan, and lover of all things cats.
She is survived by three daughters, Terri A. Slater and her husband Richard S. Crouse, of Boca Raton, Florida, Joya Serio of Bliss, N.Y. and Becky Converso of Hornell, N.Y.; two grandchildren, Sarah Ann Slater and Jason Serio; a sister-in-law, Barrie Fanton of Wellsville; and two nieces and one nephew, Lorraine Fanton of Boston, Mass., Ian Fanton of Winchester, Mass., and Molly Fanton of Wellsville.
She was predeceased in addition to her parents by a brother, Roland Benjamin "Ben" Fanton; a son-in-law, Randy Serio; and a grandson, Keegan Fleming.
Funeral arrangements are private and interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.
Please consider memorial donations to the Wellsville VFW Post 2530 or the SPCA Serving Allegany County.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on June 26, 2019