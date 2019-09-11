Home

Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home
354 Canisteo St.
Hornell, NY 14843
(607) 324-2341
Diane S. Burch

Diane S. Burch Obituary
HORNELL - Diane S. Burch, 76, of 117 Crosby St., passed away peacefully Sunday (Sept. 8, 2019) at her home.

Born in Amsterdam, N.Y., March 28, 1943, the daughter of Robert and Bernice (Bellinger) VanPatten, she came to the area in 1961, attending the secretarial program at Alfred State College, where she earned her degree. She went on to work for Alfred University as a secretary, and later in the personnel division at Hi-Tech Ceramics. Diane was a member of the Hornell United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her husband, William Burch, whom she married on May 27, 1995; her daughter, Barbara Willis of Hornell; her son, Alan Glover of Wellsville; two sisters, Sue Clair Snyder and Agnes Fay (Michael) McCrary, both of Canajoharie, N.Y.; grandchildren, Christopher Glover, Seantea (Ross) Temple, Jacob (Courtney Peters) McNulty; and several nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday (Sept. 14, 2019) at the Hornell United Methodist Church at 5 p.m., with Rev. Sandy Perl, and Rev. Betty Holden officiating.

To send a remembrance please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com, or on Facebook @brownpowersfh, the family is being assisted by director Chester A. Gosper IV.

Friends may make memorial contributions to: Hornell United Methodist Church, 7528 North Main St., Hornell, N.Y. 14843.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Sept. 11, 2019
