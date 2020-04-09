|
|
ALMOND - Dianne J. Lockwood, 72, of Main Street, passed away Sunday (April 5, 2020) at her home.
Born in Dansville, June 2, 1947, the daughter of Wilson E. and Charlotte Jackson Strobel, she had resided in Almond since 1975. Dianne was a graduate of Nunda Central School.
Dianne especially enjoyed her flowers and gardening, animals and shopping for and collecting antiques.
She was predeceased by her parents, and her brother, Warren Strobel.
She is survived by her husband, William Lockwood to whom she was married on May 17, 1975; two sisters, Jean Wilkins of Arkport and Linda Burgett of Nunda; three brothers, Lowell (Tina) Strobel of West Sparta, Rodney Strobel of Mt. Morris and William (Chris) Strobel of West Sparta; her sister-in-law, Pat Strobel of Dalton, as well as several nieces and nephews.
To send a remembrance to the family, please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com or on [email protected] The family is being assisted by Gerald R. Brown, Director at Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home of Hornell.
Honoring Dianne's wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.
Friends may make memorial contributions to: The Hornell Area Humane Society, 7649 Industrial Park Road, Hornell, NY 14843 or to the SPCA Serving Allegany County, PO Box 381, Wellsville, NY 14895.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Apr. 9, 2020