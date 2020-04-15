|
WINCHESTER, Mass. - Dick T. Hollands, 90, formerly of Hornell, passed away on April 12, 2020, at Winchester Hospital, Winchester, MA, from complications of the COVID virus.
Dick was born and raised in Hornell, NY, the only child of William Garfield Hollands, Jr. and Dorothy (Dick) Hollands. He was a three-letter athlete and valedictorian of his high school class, graduated from Dartmouth College in 1950 and later earned his J.D. from New York University. Dick married his beloved wife Elizabeth (Robinson) Hollands (died 2006) in 1952, and together they had four sons: Chip, Steve (died 1994), Peter, and Bill.
Dick served in the navy and was stationed in Guam during the Korean War. Dick worked in the television industry from its early days and throughout his career. After starting in the mail room at NBC in New York, his positions included: founding general manager of NBC's first station in South America, in Buenos Aires in the late 1950s, assistant general manager and later vice president for broadcast staff for Wometco's CBS affiliate station in Miami, FL, WTVJ, from 1964–1983, and vice-president of television of the National Association of Broadcasters in Washington, DC from 1984–1988.
Dick loved to play golf and was an active member of King's Bay Yacht and Country Club in Miami and River Bend Golf & Country Club in Great Falls, VA. Dick was an avid traveler, visiting nearly every state in the country and every continent except Antarctica, accompanied in his later years by his beloved companion, Carol Finkel. He also loved theater, amassing a collection of hundreds of Playbills from shows he had seen both on and off Broadway from the 1930s through 2019. During his retirement, Dick acted in community theater; he had starring roles in The Gin Game, Harvey, Nuts and On Golden Pond.
Survivors include three sons; their wives, Elisa Kosarin and Lisa Bouchard, and husband, John Flinn; the widow of his deceased son, Barbara Thompson; seven grandchildren, Ali Thomas-Hollands, Hannah Thomas-Hollands, Cooper Flinn Hollands, Gray Bouchard, Sam Hollands, Johanna Thompson-Hollands and Libby Thompson-Hollands; two great-grandchildren, Gabriel and Luisa DiPierro; and a third great-grandchild on the way, Marina Bouchard.
A memorial service will be held at a date in the future. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the or to your local food pantry. A memorial page with more information, tributes and pictures can be found at the website of Gately Funeral Home www.gatelyfh.com
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Apr. 15, 2020