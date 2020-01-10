|
ROCHESTER - Dolores H. Biddle died Wednesday (Jan. 8, 2020) at the age of 83.
She was predeceased by her parents, John and Louise Salters; her husband, Charles W. Biddle; brother, John F. Salters.
Survived by her children, Lyle (Ann) Biddle, Kinda (John Doud) Biddle and Warren Biddle; and granddaughters, Elena and Sophia.
Dolores worked in Frontier Field's Cafe, downtown, for many years.
Family and friends are welcome on Sunday, from 2-5 p.m., at the Michael R. Yackiw Funeral Home, 1650 Empire Boulevard (near Plank). Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday, at 10 a.m., at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church, 1124 Hudson Ave.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Father Benedict, c/o Eternal Word Television Network.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Jan. 10, 2020