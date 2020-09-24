CANISTEO - Dolores J. Andrus, 92, formerly of 10th Street, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning (Sept. 23, 2020) at the Updyke Willow Ridge Quality Care Home in Hornell where she had resided since December 2012.
Dolores was born Feb. 3, 1928 in Canisteo to the late Rollin L. and Verda (Stewart) Harvey. On Sept. 1, 1947 in Canisteo she married Harold R. Andrus, who predeceased her on Jan. 15, 2000.
She was also predeceased by a brother, Ernest "Sonny" Harvey.
She was a graduate of Canisteo Central School and had attended Geneseo Teacher's College for two years. She worked at the former Dartt's Grocery Store in Cameron in the meat department and as a clerk at Grant's Department Store in Waterloo. She retired from the meat department at Tops Super Market in Lockport, N.Y. after 23 years.
Dolores was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling in her later years, to concerts in Branson, Mo. and Sheas Buffalo. She also loved to watch the Lawrence Welk show on television. She was a member of the Canisteo Wesleyan Church.
Dolores is survived by a son, Charles (Zena) Andrus of Canisteo; two daughters, Connie Hosfeld of Canisteo and Carol (Tim) Taylor of Sherbourne; nine grandchildren, Christofer (Jaimie) Andrus, Peter Andrus, Philip (Molly) Andrus, Jim Chambers, Jason Hosfeld, Sarah (Mike) Huntone, Brian (Kristi) Taylor, Erin (Hiram) Goodrich and Matthew (Chelsea) Taylor; and several great-grandchildren. Dolores is also survived by a sister-in-law, Patricia Harvey of Canisteo.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Saturday at the H.P. Smith & Son, Inc. Funeral Home, 29 East Main St. in Canisteo, where funeral and committal services will take place immediately following calling hours. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery in Canisteo.
The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude for the wonderful care given to Dolores by the staff at Updyke's, her extended family.
Memorial contributions in Dolores's name may be made to either the Canisteo Ambulance Fund, c/o Mike Wilson, 14 South Main St., Canisteo, N.Y. 14823, or to the Alzheimer's Association
.
