1/1
Dolores J. Andrus
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CANISTEO - Dolores J. Andrus, 92, formerly of 10th Street, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning (Sept. 23, 2020) at the Updyke Willow Ridge Quality Care Home in Hornell where she had resided since December 2012.

Dolores was born Feb. 3, 1928 in Canisteo to the late Rollin L. and Verda (Stewart) Harvey. On Sept. 1, 1947 in Canisteo she married Harold R. Andrus, who predeceased her on Jan. 15, 2000.

She was also predeceased by a brother, Ernest "Sonny" Harvey.

She was a graduate of Canisteo Central School and had attended Geneseo Teacher's College for two years. She worked at the former Dartt's Grocery Store in Cameron in the meat department and as a clerk at Grant's Department Store in Waterloo. She retired from the meat department at Tops Super Market in Lockport, N.Y. after 23 years.

Dolores was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling in her later years, to concerts in Branson, Mo. and Sheas Buffalo. She also loved to watch the Lawrence Welk show on television. She was a member of the Canisteo Wesleyan Church.

Dolores is survived by a son, Charles (Zena) Andrus of Canisteo; two daughters, Connie Hosfeld of Canisteo and Carol (Tim) Taylor of Sherbourne; nine grandchildren, Christofer (Jaimie) Andrus, Peter Andrus, Philip (Molly) Andrus, Jim Chambers, Jason Hosfeld, Sarah (Mike) Huntone, Brian (Kristi) Taylor, Erin (Hiram) Goodrich and Matthew (Chelsea) Taylor; and several great-grandchildren. Dolores is also survived by a sister-in-law, Patricia Harvey of Canisteo.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Saturday at the H.P. Smith & Son, Inc. Funeral Home, 29 East Main St. in Canisteo, where funeral and committal services will take place immediately following calling hours. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery in Canisteo.

The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude for the wonderful care given to Dolores by the staff at Updyke's, her extended family.

Memorial contributions in Dolores's name may be made to either the Canisteo Ambulance Fund, c/o Mike Wilson, 14 South Main St., Canisteo, N.Y. 14823, or to the Alzheimer's Association.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at hpsmithandsonfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
11:00 - 12:30 PM
H P Smith & Son Inc Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
26
Funeral service
12:30 PM
H P Smith & Son Inc Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
H P Smith & Son Inc Funeral Home
29 E Main St
Canisteo, NY 14823
(607) 698-4552
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by H P Smith & Son Inc Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved