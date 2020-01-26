|
HORNELL - Domenica H. "Maggie" Montemarano, 98, of 41 ½ Oak St., Hornell, died Friday afternoon (Jan. 24, 2020) at St. James Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Hornell on Feb. 4, 1921, she was the daughter of Antonio and Carmella (DeGaetano) Colomaio.
Maggie grew up in Hornell and was a graduate of St. Ann's School and later graduated from Hornell High School (class of 1939). During WWII, she resided in Buffalo for two years working for Bell Aircraft making airplane parts for the Department of Defense.
Returning to Hornell, Maggie had been employed at Woolworth's (Five & Dime), Koskie's Music and for 15 years worked in the cafeteria at Hornell High School preparing delicious meals for the high school students. She retired 34 years ago.
While working for the "Five & Dime," Maggie met Anthony "Tony" Montemarano, who was attending Alfred State College. Their relationship began when Tony asked if he could walk her home. After continuing to see each other at the store, Tony finally built up enough courage to ask her mother if they could see a movie together. Maggie's mother agreed, but only if Tony had her daughter home by 9 p.m. Both mom and dad waited up for them to get home that evening. Maggie's mom and dad loved Tony and they always made sure to save some food for him! Tony and Maggie were married in St. Ann's Church on Jan. 9, 1943.
Maggie spent her entire life caring for her beloved family. Known as an amazing cook, Maggie was extremely honored to feed her family and friends with her homemade meals. She always made sure that everyone had enough to eat and she would never eat until everyone else was fed.
She was a member of Our Lady of the Valley Church and a communicant of St. Ann's Church. She could be seen every week at 4:30 Mass on Saturday sitting in the back row alongside family members. Maggie and Tony were instrumental in establishing St. Ann's Bingo which, for many years, was held following Sunday Mass.
She was a former member of the Carducci Lodge (Son's of Italy) and for many years served as an election inspector for the City of Hornell. In recent years, she, along with her sisters, could be seen at her daily visits to Wegman's Grocery.
Maggie was preceded in death by her husband of 74 years, Anthony "Tony" Montemarano; her brothers and sisters-in-law, Peter (Betty) Colomaio and Matt (Mary) Colomaio; her brother-in-law, Harold Robbins; her in-laws, Jen (Joseph) Calabrese, Louise (Russell) Reed and Philomena (Philip) Comella.
Surviving are two sons, Francis (Ellen) Montemarano of Punta Gorda, FL and Joseph Montemarano of Arkport; one daughter, Mary Montanarella of Rochester; her sisters, Helen Robbins of Hornell, Mary (Ezio) Fiacco of Hornell and Rose (Joseph) DiCosimo of Hornell; two granddaughters, Gina (Jason McKinney) Montanarella and Kara (Rob) Kuehne; four great-granddaughters, Cecelia Ebersold, Lila Ebersold, Harper Kuehne and Quinn Kuehne; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great nieces and great-great nephews.
The family of Domenica H. "Maggie" Montemarano will receive friends on Monday from 4 until 7 p.m. at the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, N.Y. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., on Tuesday at St. Ann's Church with burial in St. Mary's Cemetery.
Maggie's family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name be made to , PO Box 1000 – Dept. 300, Memphis, TN 38148. Memorial forms will be available at the Dagon Funeral Home.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Jan. 26, 2020