ALMOND - Donald B. Brink, 88, of Twin Valley Terrace, passed away Saturday (January 26, 2019) at Elderwood At Hornell.
The family is being assisted by David W. Ames, Director.
The family will be present Friday April 5, 2019 from 1-3 and 6-8 p.m., at the Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home, 354 Canisteo St., Hornell. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the Almond Union of Churches, Rev. Charles Emerson officiating. Burial will be in Rural Cemetery in Hornell at a later date.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Mar. 31, 2019