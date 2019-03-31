Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home
354 Canisteo St.
Hornell, NY 14843
(607) 324-2341
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home
354 Canisteo St.
Hornell, NY
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home
354 Canisteo St.
Hornell, NY
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Almond Union of Churches
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Brink
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald B. Brink

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Donald B. Brink Obituary
ALMOND - Donald B. Brink, 88, of Twin Valley Terrace, passed away Saturday (January 26, 2019) at Elderwood At Hornell.

To view a full obituary or to send a remembrance to the family, please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com, or on Facebook @brownpowersfh. The family is being assisted by David W. Ames, Director.

The family will be present Friday April 5, 2019 from 1-3 and 6-8 p.m., at the Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home, 354 Canisteo St., Hornell. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the Almond Union of Churches, Rev. Charles Emerson officiating. Burial will be in Rural Cemetery in Hornell at a later date.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home
Download Now