Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ann's Church
Hornell, NY
HORNELL - Donald C. Koehler, 86, passed away Friday afternoon (June 7, 2019) at his home on Maple Street.

To honor his wishes there will be no calling hours. Friends are invited to join his family at St. Ann's Church in Hornell where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in his memory at 10 a.m. Thursday (June 13, 2019).

A complete obituary will appear in the Tuesday edition of The Spectator.

Arrangements are with the Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc. in Hornell.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on June 9, 2019
