|
|
WAYLAND/AVOCA - Donald E. Becker, 88 years of age, passed away Friday morning (April 17, 2020) at Elderwood at Hornell where he had been residing for the past several years.
Donald was born June 1, 1931 in Wayland, the son of Fremont and Winona (Chapman) Becker. He grew up in Wayland and resided there most of his life. In the late 1990s, Donald moved to Avoca, where he lived for a few years prior to his move to Hornell. Donald loved working on the family farm and taking care of the animals. He loved his neighbors as well! If he wasn't taking care of the animals, he was visiting with his neighbors.
Donald was pre-deceased by his parents, Fremont and Winona Becker; and a brother, Richard Becker.
He is survived by his siblings, Arlene Francisco-Stell of Canandaigua, Janice (Fran) Hall of Florida, Marie (Don) Page of North Carolina, Norris (Nancy) Becker of OR and Charles (Carol) Becker of Geneseo; his sister-in-law, Judith Becker of Dansville; along with several nieces and nephews.
Contributions in memory of Donald E. Becker may be made to the Hatch Hose Fire Company, 30 University Ave., Atlanta, NY 14808.
At this time due to the COVID-19 Pandemic there will be no public calling hours or funeral service. Donald's immediate family will have a private viewing and a celebration of life will take place later in the year.
Please visit wwwstgeorgefuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Apr. 19, 2020