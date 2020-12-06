Donald E. Buck, 79, went home to be with the Lord, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 at the Fred & Harriet Taylor Nursing Facility in Bath after a long courageous battle with Parkinson, Dementia and Covid-19. The family wishes to thank the staff at Fred & Harriet Taylor & Ira Davenport Hospital for all of their care for Don. They also wanted to quote Don's favorite saying, "It was one hell of a ride."



Don was born Feb. 9, 1941 in East Bloomfield, a son of Harold and Helen (Rouse) Buck. He worked hard his whole life. He was a caring, honest, generous person, who cared for many. In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by a sister, Shirley Barnes; two brothers-in-law, Jim Mazza and Paul Hally; and a niece, Ruth Tuttle.



He is survived by two brothers, Douglas (Helen) Buck of Bath and Cal Buck of Hornell; a sister, Jerri Hally of Springwater; dear friends, Ray and Barb Bullis; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.



Friends may call from noon-2 p.m., Tuesday at the Walter E. Baird & Sons Funeral Home, 300 West Naples St., Wayland. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Lakeview Cemetery, Honeoye.



Contributions may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association 135 Parkinson Ave., Staten Island, N.Y. 10305 in memory of Donald E. Buck.

