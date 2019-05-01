Home

Donald John Conrad Obituary
WAYLAND - Donald John Conrad, 64, passed away early Tuesday morning (April 30, 2019) at his home surrounded by his family.

Don's family and friends are invited to call Friday, May 3, 2019 from 1-3 and 6-8 p.m., at the St. George-Stanton Funeral Home, 109 West Naples St., Wayland. A family prayer service will be on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 10:15 a.m. at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Don on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church in Perkinsville. Committal prayers and interment will take place immediately following at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Wayland.

Contributions in memory of Donald J. Conrad may be made to the Vincent House, 310 Second Ave., Wayland, N.Y. 14572.

Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on May 1, 2019
