Fagan's Funeral Home Inc.
31 W. Morris St.
Bath, NY 14810
607-776-2733
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Fagan's Funeral Home Inc.
31 W. Morris St.
Bath, NY 14810
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Fagan's Funeral Home Inc.
31 W. Morris St.
Bath, NY 14810
Donald L. Warner Obituary
BATH, N.Y. - Donald L. Warner, 89, of Bath, died Wednesday, April 24, 2019 after a short illness.

He was born April 17, 1930 in Avoca, N.Y., the son of the late Charles and Laura (Smalt) Warner. Don was an employee and then proud owner of Bath Auto Parts since 1953 retiring in 2015.

He was predeceased by his wife of 63 years, Yvonne Warner on July 29, 2015; and his sister, Lois Hall.

Don was very active in the community as a member of the Avoca Lions Club, Avoca Masonic Lodge and Rod and Gun Club. He was the Fire Chief of the Avoca Fire Department and a member for many years. He also volunteered for the Avoca Ambulance Corps. Don was an avid golfer and member of the Bath Country Club with his wife Yvonne. He enjoyed being a fan of the New York Yankees. He was a member of the Bath B.P.O.E. 1547 and Bath V.F.W. Post 1470.

He is survived by his three sons, Douglas Warner, Kim (Pat) Warner and Curtis (Maureen) Warner; grandchildren, Damon (Dawn) Warner, Darin Warner, April (Jarad) Buckmaster, Shawn Warner, Aaron (Jessica) Warner, Adam (Stephanie) Warner, Megan (Drew) Warner and Courtney (Sean) Thorton; and many great- and great-great-grandchildren; and his sister-in-law, Kathleen Kellogg.

Family and friends are invited to call on Monday, April 29, 2019 from noon-2 p.m., at Fagan's Funeral Home, 31 West Morris St., Bath, where funeral services will follow at 2 p.m., with Rev. Doug Hess officiating. Burial and a graveside service will follow in Valley View Cemetery, Avoca, N.Y.

Memorial contributions in Don's name may be made to a .
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Apr. 27, 2019
