1/1
Donald O. Peterson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WELLSVILLE - Donald O. Peterson, 81, of Wellsville, passed away peacefully on Sunday (Nov. 15, 2020) at Highland Nursing Home in Wellsville.

He was born in Belmont, NY on March 20, 1939 the son of Victor Peterson and Ruby (Ferrin) Peterson. He was a graduate of Belmont Central School, and later from Alfred State College. Don served in the US Army from 1961-1964, finishing his reserves in 1967. He was retired from the former Air-Preheater in Wellsville as a Computer Programmer after 33 years. He was a member of the Genesis Bible Church, and enjoyed puzzles, and motorcycles.

He was predeceased by his parents, his brother Carl Peterson, sisters Sally Bassinger, Carol Burdick, and June Harrington.

He is survived by his son, James (Darcy) Peterson of Bolivar, his daughters, Traci (Tom) Rowland of LeRoy, and Donielle (Jim) Dowd of Angelica, eight grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, as well as several nieces, and nephews.

A Private Service will be held at the Brown & Powers Funeral Home in Angelica, with Rev. Marc Chamberlain officiating. Burial will take place in Bath National Cemetery with full Military Honors.

To send a remembrance, please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com or Facebook @brownpowersfh, the family is being assisted by director Chester A. Gosper IV.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Genesis Bible Church, 4193 State Route 19, Belmont, NY 14813.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brown & Powers Funeral Home
101 West Avenue
Angelica, NY 14709
(585) 466-3777
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brown & Powers Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved