WELLSVILLE - Donald O. Peterson, 81, of Wellsville, passed away peacefully on Sunday (Nov. 15, 2020) at Highland Nursing Home in Wellsville.
He was born in Belmont, NY on March 20, 1939 the son of Victor Peterson and Ruby (Ferrin) Peterson. He was a graduate of Belmont Central School, and later from Alfred State College. Don served in the US Army from 1961-1964, finishing his reserves in 1967. He was retired from the former Air-Preheater in Wellsville as a Computer Programmer after 33 years. He was a member of the Genesis Bible Church, and enjoyed puzzles, and motorcycles.
He was predeceased by his parents, his brother Carl Peterson, sisters Sally Bassinger, Carol Burdick, and June Harrington.
He is survived by his son, James (Darcy) Peterson of Bolivar, his daughters, Traci (Tom) Rowland of LeRoy, and Donielle (Jim) Dowd of Angelica, eight grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, as well as several nieces, and nephews.
A Private Service will be held at the Brown & Powers Funeral Home in Angelica, with Rev. Marc Chamberlain officiating. Burial will take place in Bath National Cemetery with full Military Honors.
To send a remembrance, please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com
or Facebook @brownpowersfh, the family is being assisted by director Chester A. Gosper IV.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Genesis Bible Church, 4193 State Route 19, Belmont, NY 14813.