COHOCTON - Donald P. Zeh, passed away Friday morning, July 5, 2019 at his home in Cohocton. Don was born March 23, 1939 in Cohocton, the son of Lewis and Gertrude (Rohde) Zeh. He grew up in Cohocton and has remained a life resident of the Cohocton area.
Don and Onlee Hunt were married Jan. 1, 1979 and together have celebrated 40 years of marriage. His employment career was mostly spent as a mechanic and quality control inspector for G.E. (Railroad Division), Morrison Knudson and retired from Alstom in 2006. During his retirement, Don still worked part time at Alstom and at Hillside Motors in Campbell taking care of campers and RV's. He was an active life member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Cohocton, volunteering within the Church Council. Don was a Cohocton Lions Club member for many years and every Christmas he was in charge of distributing the Christmas baskets and flowers for the elderly in the area. He enjoyed growing vegetables from his garden, watching NASCAR (Mark Martin and Carl Edwards), was an avid Buffalo Bills fan and enjoyed camping. Don and Onlee also took great pleasure in traveling throughout the years, especially taking trips to Paris, England, Italy, Costa Rica and many cruises.
Don was pre-deceased by two sons, Christopher and Stephen Zeh; his brother-in-law, John Murphy; his parents, Lewis and Gertrude Zeh; and his grandparents, Rev. Paul and Emma Rohde and Henry and Anna Zeh.
He is survived by his wife, Onlee Zeh of Cohocton; his children, Lisa (Kevin) Sanford, Wayland, Todd Zeh (Heather Turner), Cohocton and Tracey (John) Wilkens, Oxford, CT, Trisha (Robert) Carey, Wayland and Bonnie (Greg) Paige, Cohocton; 19 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; siblings, Karl (Val) Zeh, Little Rock, AR, Gerald (Judy) Zeh, Cohocton and Joyce Murphy, Avoca; several brothers and sisters-in-law; along with many many nieces and nephews.
Don's family and friends may call Friday from 4-7 p.m., at the St. George-Forsythe Funeral Home, 109 West Naples St., Wayland. Don's funeral service will be Saturday at 11 a.m., at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Cohocton. Memorial contributions in Donald P. Zeh's memory may be made to the Cohocton Lions Club, PO Box 349, Cohocton, NY 14826; or to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Maple St., Cohocton, NY 14826.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on July 7, 2019