CANISTEO - Donald W. Benedict, 75, of Third Street, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday (May 5, 2020) in the Town of Cameron.
Born in Wellsville, Dec. 23, 1944 he was the son of Walter and Irene Stocum Benedict. Don was a graduate of Canisteo Central School, and attended Morrisville Technical Institute in Morrisville, N.Y. and received his associate's degree in Science Humanities from Corning Community College. He served his country as a member of the United States Air Force during the Viet Nam era.
Don was employed as Manager of Safety and Security from 1984-1986 at the former Morrison Knudsen in Hornell, and as a Senior Quality Control Inspector Supervisor from 1986-1990. From 1990-1996 he was employed for Amerail Co. LLC in Hornell as a Quality Specialist ll/ Quality Engineer. He was then employed as a driver at AL Blades Construction in Hornell for several years. Don and his wife, Autumn spent winters in Florida and summers in Tioga, Pennsylvania working at campgrounds. He was a member of the Canisteo American Legion Post, the Hornell VFW, a former member of the Canisteo Fire Department and a life member of the Bow Hunters Club in Canisteo. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He was predeceased by his parents; his granddaughter, Morgan Fisk; and grandson, Jason Snyder.
Surviving are his wife, Autumn Marts Benedict of Canisteo; his daughter, Cori (Jeremy) Millington of Alaska; his sons, Robert (Melody) Snyder of Pennsylvania, George Benedict of Painted Post, Ryan Benedict of North Carolina, Clinton (Mona) Ilges III of Georgia, and Chad (Angie) Ilges of Canisteo; his sister, Sally (John) Florence of Canisteo; his mother-in-law, Althea Marts of Hornell; his grandchildren, Ashley Snyder and Michael Snyder, both of Pennsylvania, Jacob Fisk of Alaska, Blake Ilges of Canisteo and Victorya Ilges of Canisteo; one niece, Shelly Florence Glover and one nephew, Brian Florence.
To send a remembrance to the family, please visit www.brownand powersfuneralhomes.com or on [email protected] brownpowersfh. The family is being assisted by Gerald R. Brown, Director at Brown & Powers Funeral Home of Canisteo.
Due to the current Covid19 crisis there will be no services at this time. A celebration of his life will be announced later in the summer.
Friends wishing to remember Don can consider a contribution to the Canisteo American Legion Post, West Main Street, Canisteo, NY 14823; or to the Hornell Humane Society, 7649 Industrial Park Road, Hornell, NY 14843.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on May 10, 2020