WHITESVILLE, N.Y. - Donna Jean Horton, 82, passed away on Friday (May 8, 2020) at Jones Memorial Hospital following brief illness. She was born March 31, 1938 in Wellsville, the daughter of the late Gerald L. and Marie M. (Newland) Canfield. On July 16, 1966 in Wellsville she married Rodney L. Horton, who survives.
Donna was a 1956 graduate of Wellsville High School, and a graduate of the Continental School of Beauty in Olean. She was formerly employed by the Herbert Cooper Company in Genesee, Pa., K-Mart in Wellsville, the Wellsville Manor Care Center, as a nurses aide, and a home health aide. She loved to collect cookbooks, and cook, and baking was her passion.
Surviving in addition to her husband Rodney, are two daughters, Kelly (Joseph) Griffith, and Patti Ball; two grandsons, Lance (Katie) Conley, and Eric C. Conley; a great-grandson, Jason M. Conley; two sisters, June (Melvin) Brandes, and Connie (Clair) Armison; a brother-in-law, Roger Horton; as well as three nieces, and six nephews.
She was predeceased in addition to her parents by two sisters, Joyce A. Canfield, and Bettty A. Canfield; a sister-in-law, Joanne Horton; a nephew, Mark Horton;and a son-in-law, who recently died, Daniel Ball.
A private funeral is being planned with Rev. Timothy Armstrong presiding. Burial will be in Whitesville Rural Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to the .
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on May 10, 2020