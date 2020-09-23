GREENWOOD - Donna Lou Covert, 59, passed away unexpectedly Monday (Sept. 21, 2020) at home.
Mrs. Covert was born on Aug. 2, 1961 in Savannah, Ga. to James and Betty Elizabeth (Stewart) Brooks. She was a 1979 graduate of Silver Creek Central School. On Sept. 5, 2009, she married Paul C. Covert, who survives.
Donna worked for Alfred University as a janitor since 2017. She previously worked for Community Bank in Wellsville.
In addition to her husband, Donna is survived by a daughter, Courtney Thompson of Silver Creek; two nieces, Samantha (Billy) Garrow of Silver Creek and Rebekah (Matthew) of Sanford, Fla.; and two dear friends, Laura Hartinger of Silver Creek and Paula Leyland of Mercedes, Texas.
She was predeceased by two sisters, Diana Jones and Deborah Tuttle.
Donna was an amazing cook. Her favorite charity started at home and nobody left there hungry. She had a big heart for others and would give you the shirt off her back. Just ask any of her many friends. Donna loved her dog Roscoe and her two cats, Gypsy and Fuzzy. She was a life member of the Wellsville VFW Ladies Auxiliary.
Per her wishes, there will be no prior visitation. A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of Baker-Swan Funeral Home.