|
|
WOODHULL - Doris I. Peters, 80, of Woodhull, passed away on Friday morning, May 24, 2019 at Community Memorial Hospital in Hamilton, N.Y.
Doris was born in Hartsville, N.Y. on Feb. 14, 1939, the daughter of the late Arthur M. and Mildred (Rice) Stewart. She attended Woodhull High School.
On February 16, 1957, Doris married Darland C. Peters and they lived in Woodhull, N.Y. until recently when she and Darland became residents at Chase Memorial Nursing Facility in New Berlin, N.Y.
Doris was a devoted wife and mother who was known for being warm and welcoming as well as for her delicious meals and baked goods. She was also an avid gardener. She was a longtime employee at Community National Bank in Addison and had also been employed at the Addison Central School cafeteria and later Ames Department Store in Painted Post. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Woodhull and a former member of the Woodhull OES Chapter 283. She and Darland were very active with the Woodhull Community Day Committee.
Surviving are her husband Darland Peters and her six children, Devon Peters of Norwich, N.Y., Doran (Kelly) Peters of Woodhull, Wendell (Marlene) Peters of Jamestown, N.Y., Shelly Kimble of Woodhull, Julie (Michael) Cohen of Albany, N.Y. and Dorene Peters (Rosemary Kossow) of Cheektowaga, N.Y.; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; her brother, Duane (Viola) Stewart of Woodhull; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends may call on Wednesday, May 29 from 6-8 p.m. at the H.P. Smith & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1607 Main St., Woodhull, N.Y. Funeral services will be conducted there at 11 a.m. on Thursday with Rev. Brian Diffenbacher officiating. Burial will follow in Woodhull Cemetery.
Memorial donations are suggested for the Woodhull Community Day Committee in care of the funeral home.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on May 28, 2019