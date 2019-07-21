|
BELMONT - Doris L. Cronk, 97, formerly of South Street, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at St. John's Home in Rochester. She was born May 15, 1922 in Belmont, the daughter of the late Herbert and Mavis (Powers) Leilous. On Aug. 31, 1940, in Friendship she married William B. Cronk, who predeceased her on Aug. 31, 1990.
Doris was a graduate of Belmont High School and attended Geneseo State Teachers College. She began her career building airplanes during WWII. She was the bookkeeper for her husband's service station in Belmont, a self-employed beautician for many years, and later was employed by the Allegany County Office for the Aging until retirement. She enjoyed traveling, knitting, crocheting, and crafts.
She is survived by two sons, William (Cecily) Cronk, and Herbert (Sandra) Cronk, both of Rochester; one daughter, Amy (David) Johnston of Hilton; a daughter-in-law, Barbara Cronk of Belmont; eight grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; nieces, and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her son, Robert Cronk; her twin sister, Dorothy Sortore; and her granddaughter, Lori Sanborn.
Friends are invited to a graveside service on Saturday, July 27 at 1 p.m., at Forest Hills Cemetery in Belmont with Rev. Marion Sortore presiding.
Please consider memorial donations to The Amity Rescue Squad, Belmont, N.Y.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on July 21, 2019