HORNELL - Dorleah J. "Dorie" VanHassent, 97, passed away peacefully Thursday afternoon, June 11, 2020 at Hornell Gardens where she had resided since October of 2019.
Dorie was born Jan. 14, 1923 in the town of Avoca to the late Leon and Anise (Jackson) Barnes. She was predeceased by her first husband, John Stewart, Sr.; and in December of 1999 she married Gerard "Rod" VanHassent, who predeceased her in December of 2010.
Dorie had been a public school bus driver and cafeteria worker for many years for the Avoca Central School District. She had also worked at the Avoca Snack Bar in the village and had worked at the former Goodrich Diner for a time. She eventually devoted some time driving bus for Steuben ARC.
Dorie loved animals and was very fond of her cats. She loved to cross-stich, crochet, knit, do word search and crossword puzzles, eating jelly beans and playing euchre. She loved her jelly beans and a good card game of euchre with family and friends. Dorie enjoyed traveling when she could and always had plenty of fun going to area casinos playing the slot machines and sipping on a good" 7&7". She will be remembered as a friend to all, who had a pleasant smile and a willingness to give lots of hugs to one and all.
Dorie is survived by two sons, John "Jack" (Sharill) Stewart, Jr. of Texas, Edward Stewart of Canisteo; two daughters, Nancy Dodd (Louis Nasca) of Arkport and Linda (Dale) Dygert of Bath; a sister-in-law, Barbara Barnes of AR; several grandchildren, great grand and great, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husbands, Dorie was predeceased by a grandson, Christopher Stewart and daughter-in-law, Marcalene Stewart. Brothers, Edward, Glen, Vernon and Harold Barnes; and a sister, Arlene Preston.
The family will receive friends from 7-8 p.m. Sunday at the H.P. Smith & Son, Inc. Funeral Home, 29 East Main St., in Canisteo. Public attendance is encouraged, but attendance will be monitored with social distancing and masking required due to the circumstances surrounding the coronavirus.
Private funeral services and burial will be at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in the Valley View Cemetery in the town of Avoca.
Memorial contributions in Dorie's name may be made to the Avoca Public Library, Main Street, Avoca, N.Y. 14809.
Online condolences and memories may be shared at hpsmithandsonfuneralhome.com.
Dorie was born Jan. 14, 1923 in the town of Avoca to the late Leon and Anise (Jackson) Barnes. She was predeceased by her first husband, John Stewart, Sr.; and in December of 1999 she married Gerard "Rod" VanHassent, who predeceased her in December of 2010.
Dorie had been a public school bus driver and cafeteria worker for many years for the Avoca Central School District. She had also worked at the Avoca Snack Bar in the village and had worked at the former Goodrich Diner for a time. She eventually devoted some time driving bus for Steuben ARC.
Dorie loved animals and was very fond of her cats. She loved to cross-stich, crochet, knit, do word search and crossword puzzles, eating jelly beans and playing euchre. She loved her jelly beans and a good card game of euchre with family and friends. Dorie enjoyed traveling when she could and always had plenty of fun going to area casinos playing the slot machines and sipping on a good" 7&7". She will be remembered as a friend to all, who had a pleasant smile and a willingness to give lots of hugs to one and all.
Dorie is survived by two sons, John "Jack" (Sharill) Stewart, Jr. of Texas, Edward Stewart of Canisteo; two daughters, Nancy Dodd (Louis Nasca) of Arkport and Linda (Dale) Dygert of Bath; a sister-in-law, Barbara Barnes of AR; several grandchildren, great grand and great, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husbands, Dorie was predeceased by a grandson, Christopher Stewart and daughter-in-law, Marcalene Stewart. Brothers, Edward, Glen, Vernon and Harold Barnes; and a sister, Arlene Preston.
The family will receive friends from 7-8 p.m. Sunday at the H.P. Smith & Son, Inc. Funeral Home, 29 East Main St., in Canisteo. Public attendance is encouraged, but attendance will be monitored with social distancing and masking required due to the circumstances surrounding the coronavirus.
Private funeral services and burial will be at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in the Valley View Cemetery in the town of Avoca.
Memorial contributions in Dorie's name may be made to the Avoca Public Library, Main Street, Avoca, N.Y. 14809.
Online condolences and memories may be shared at hpsmithandsonfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Jun. 13, 2020.