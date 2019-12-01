|
LeROY, N.Y. - Dorothy Grace (Broadwell) Hodges, 93, of LeRoy, N.Y. passed away on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
Dorothy was born on July 25, 1926 in West Bloomfield, N.Y., the daughter of the late Elmer and Florence (Campbell) Broadwell. She was predeceased by her daughter, Donna Schafer; grandson, Eric Schafer; and brother and sister-in-law, Elmer and MaryAnn Broadwell.
She was married on Aug. 10, 1944 in Prattsburgh, N.Y. to Robert John Hodges Sr., who predeceased her on Oct. 24, 2019. Together they shared 75 years of love and devotion to one another.
She is survived by her sons, Robert (Linda) Hodges of Cohocton and Ronald (Rosie) Hodges of Mt. Morris; daughters, Debra Barber of Florida and Teri Hodges of Kansas; brother, Dan (Gladys) Broadwell of Ionia, N.Y.; 10 grandchildren and many great and great-great grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at 1 p.m., at the First Presbyterian Church, 54 Maple Ave., Cohocton, N.Y.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, PO Box 305, Cohocton, N.Y. 14826 or to a .
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Dec. 1, 2019