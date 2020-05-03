|
Dorothy Mae DeWall, 92, of Hartsville, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family, her cat Connor, and her caregivers on April 29, 2020. Dorothy was born Jan. 26, 1928 in Willing, N.Y. to Stephen and Adelaide (Shirey) Ordiway.
She had fond memories of attending the one room school house on Davis Hill in Andover, N.Y. and later attended Canisteo Central School. She worked at Westinghouse, in Bath, Birds Eye in Avon, and the Silk Mill in Canisteo. Dorothy enjoyed volunteering her time for the Retried and Senior Volunteer Program and the Rural Ministry of Canisteo.
Dorothy was self- sufficient and independent, and was a hard-working role model to her family. She was an avid gardener and spent many hours tending to her yard and flowers. She enjoyed crocheting and spent many hours creating afghans and other gifts for family and friends.
For the last several years Dorothy lived with Alzheimer's and the many challenges it entailed. Her family worked hard to keep her at home during this time and enjoyed the new, fun and spunky lady she had become. Her family truly appreciates and will always remember all of the caregivers who went above and beyond their duties to care for her and keep her happy, safe, and comfortable. It takes a special kind of caregiver to work with Alzheimer's clients.
Surviving are sons Thomas (Joyce) DeWall of Hartsville, Tim (Joan) DeWall of Port St. Lucie, FL; son in law Charles Tobias Sr. of Hartsville; grandchildren Faith (Dan) Guerin, Amy (Sean) Emerson, Charles Tobias Jr., Jason DeWall (Amanda Smith), Melanie DeWall (Rehana Mohamed), Lilah (Tyler) Coggins, and Sabrina DeWall. Great-grandchildren John Emerson, Elizabeth Emerson (Evan Schroeder), Tiffany Beam, Richard Beam, and Samantha Beam. Sisters Violet Spencer of Ontario and Joanne (Jerry) Updyke of Greenwood. And several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents and several brothers and sisters. Her husband of 28 years, Elwood Steve DeWall whom she married April 11, 1946. Her Daughter Theresa Tobias and infant daughter Tammy DeWall. Her partner James Glee Quick, formerly of Greenwood.
A private graveside service was held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Canisteo on Saturday May 2, 2020.
Funeral arranements entrusted to the Brown & Powers Funeral Home in Canisteo.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on May 3, 2020