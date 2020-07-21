DANSVILLE - Dorothy Pragle Scott, 97, passed away early Saturday morning (July 18, 2020) at the Livingston County CNR in Mt. Morris, where she had been a resident for the past few years.
She was born in Wayland, on Aug. 28, 1922, a daughter of the late Robert and Iva (Smith) Pragle. She was also predeceased by her husbands, Joseph Scott and Frank Whitman; siblings, Leona, Evie, Vivian, Nina, Donald, John, Lewy, Eugene and Roger.
Dorothy was a hardworking, jack of all trades as she held many different jobs. Over her lifetime, she was employed at Gunlocke, Kodak, Coon Shoe Co., Blum Shoe Factory, was a bartender and waitress at The Rock's Restaurant, Brae Burn, Old Madrid, Rawlings, Sunrise, Truck Stop, and the Valley Hotel. In her "retired" years, Dorothy worked various jobs for AARP and finally retired from the Livingston County Senior Companion Program at age 92 where she was doing office work at the Dogwood Day Treatment facility.
Though a hard worker, Dorothy always found time to relax and have fun. In her younger years, when her work shifts were over, she loved to go out dancing with her sisters, first husband Joe, and friends. Later, accompanied by her husband Frank, Dorothy traveled across the US, visiting monuments and deep-sea fishing off the eastern seaboard. There were always many photos to share when she returned from these trips, excited to share her adventures that often-included visits with far-away family and friends. She was an avid reader, a crossword and jigsaw puzzle expert, and was always caught up on the latest news and crime dramas on television. Dorothy also loved to craft. Her crafts were proudly displayed all over her home including beautiful crocheted blankets. She had a flair for fashion; family, friends, and co-workers will remember her in her carefully coordinated outfits complete with matching jewelry.
Family history and traditions were important to Dorothy. She proudly hosted Thanksgiving dinner in her home into her 90s. Her house and room at the Nursing Home were filled with pictures of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and she loved telling stories about them to everyone who visited. She also had a sweet tooth, always with a bowl of candy to share nearby.
Dorothy loved her country and was a member of the Daniel Goho Post 87 American Legion Auxiliary.
She is survived by a daughter, Bonnie (Mike Horn) DePuy of Pittsford; a son, Norm (Martha Yanda) Scott of Dansville; grandchildren, Joe (Tricia) Scott, Ben (Mercedes) Scott, Jessica Scott, Zachary (Dawn Race) Scott, Rachele (Kevin) Sick, Lindsay DePuy; son-in-law, Tom DePuy; and 14 great-grandchildren; a sister, Rita Cucinotta; two brothers, Roy Pragle, and Julian (Joyce) Pragle; and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be private. Interment will be in Ashley Cemetery in Springwater. Arrangements are by the Hindle Funeral Home, 271 Main St., Dansville. Online memorials may be left at HindleFuneralHome.com.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to the Daniel Goho Post # 87 American Legion Auxiliary, PO Box 306, Dansville, N.Y. 14437.