ALFRED - Dorothy Shirley (McCrea) Drumm, 86. of Alfred, N.Y. passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. She was born to the late James D. McCrea and Della (Myers) McCrea in 1934 in Niagara Falls, N.Y.



She lived in the Alfred area for most of her life moving to Durham, NC in 2014 and Lancaster, PA in 2017 where she lived with her daughter Karen and son-in-law Jim during her final six years.



Dorothy graduated from Alfred Almond Central School in 1952 and in her 50's earned her degree from Alfred State College in Medical Transcription. She was an active member of the Alfred Seventh Day Baptist Church and the Nutrition Center. She was a friend to all and a jack of all trades. A few jobs she had that stick out in our minds are, cleaning homes and businesses, working in the deli/bakery at the Shurfine Grocery Store, working at the Alfred Sub Shop making pizza dough, driving a school bus for Alfred Almond Central School, cooking during the summers at Camp Harley Sutton, delivering for Meals on Wheels, and raising her three children: Roger, Crystal, and Karen.



Dorothy is survived by her brother, Donald McCrea (Pamela Cota McCrea) in Glendale, AZ; her three children, Roger Drumm (Christine Deming Drumm) in Kannapolis, NC, Crystal Drumm (Gary Freas) in Alfred Station, N.Y., and Karen Sipe (James Sipe) in Lancaster, PA; her five grandchildren, Jay Deming (Joshua Parker) in Kannapolis, NC, Brandon Drumm in Kannapolis, NC, Michael Mullen (Megan McGinty) in Redwood, NY, Eric Mullen in Tampa, FL, and Gary Clark in Alfred Station, NY. She was pre-deceased by mother Della (Myers) McCrea and father James McCrea formally from Ontario, Canada; sister Hazel Davenport (Russell Davenport) of Friendship, N.Y., sister Harriette McCrea of Rochester, N.Y., her ex-husband Glenn Drumm of Arkport, N.Y. (she was the last of the aunts on the Drumm side of the family) and a number of other loving relatives and close friends.



Some of our fondest memories of her was her love of duct tape and twine, her cooking (she was a GREAT cook), her sewing and crocheting ability, her energy, her never ending smile, her funny sense of humor, her giggle and laugh, her love of spending time with family and friends, her generosity, and her love of music and singing. She was a special lady and an awesome mom.



Dorothy requested that there be no viewing and her funeral will be an intimate spreading of her ashes, in the spring of 2021 at a family members property in Alfred with close family and friends.



The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for Dorothy during her last days and for all the thoughts and prayers from family and friends.



For those who have known Dorothy during her fun-loving journey with us. Donations may be sent to the Alfred Station Fire Department, 623 State RTE 244, PO Box 282, Alfred Station, New York 14803-0282



From your family: To our dear angel in heaven, we just want you to know, that you are always in our thoughts, and how much we love you. We know you are in God's care, and your finally free, but when we get to heaven, together we'll all be. - Anonymous

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store