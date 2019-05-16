Home

Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home Inc
285 Main St
Hornell, NY 14843
(607) 324-2700
Calling hours
Sunday, May 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home Inc
285 Main St
Hornell, NY 14843
Funeral service
Monday, May 20, 2019
10:30 AM
United Presbyterian Church
150 Main St.
Hornell, NY
Committal
Monday, May 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Bath National Cemetery
Douglas M. Barnard Obituary
HORNELL - Douglas M. Barnard, Major USAF Retired, 75, passed away Tuesday evening (May 14, 2019) at the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Bath,

Calling hours are 1-4 p.m. Sunday (May 19, 2019) at the Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc., 285 Main St., Hornell. Friends are invited to join his family in the sanctuary of the United Presbyterian Church, 150 Main St., Hornell where a funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday (May 20, 2019), with the Rev. Katherine Griffis officiating. Committal services, with full military honors, will take place at 2 p.m. Monday at Bath National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute in his memory to either the United Presbyterian Church, the Hornell Erie Depot Museum or to the Hornell Sunday Meals.

A complete obituary will appear in the Friday edition of The Spectator.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on May 16, 2019
