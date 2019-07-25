|
WAYLAND - Dwayne C. "Smitty" Smith, 60, passed away early Sunday evening, July 21, 2019 at the Vincent House Comfort Care Facility surrounded by his loving family.
Smitty was born Dec. 13, 1958 in Neptune, N.J., the son of Donald J. Sr. and Frances (Tedesco) Smith. He grew up in N. Cohocton and was a 1976 graduate of Wayland Central School and graduated from Alfred State College with a degree in Liberal Arts. Smitty served his country in the United States Navy from 1977-1979. He moved to Wayland for many years and then lived on Conesus Lake for 12 years prior to moving back to Wayland a couple years ago. Smitty was the owner/operator of the St. James Tavern for nine years prior to becoming the owner/operator of Smitty's Pop and Hops Shop in Wayland for 24 years. He loved cooking and Smitty's Famous Chicken Barbeque was served in several counties for all kinds of parties and get-togethers. There was a lot of "love" that went into his cooking! Smitty was a lover of music and musicians, especially Irish Folk and Bluegrass. He traveled all around the United States and abroad; Australia, Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, the Philippines and all the states within the U.S. He also enjoyed living and boating on Conesus Lake.
Smitty had an affinity for vans as he named them all and he was a "searcher" of rocks! He loved talking to people; loved to live life; but most of all he loved his family and was very proud of his children! His family, friends and the local community will miss Smitty……
Smitty was pre-deceased by his father, Donald J. Smith Sr.
He is survived by Renee Smith, his loving wife of 36 years, of Livonia; his children, Eric Smith of Livonia, Elijiah Smith (Kalli Snodgrass) of Kanona and Elise Smith of Rochester; his grandchildren, Kayla, Elliana and Winston; his mother, Frances Smith of New Jersey; his mother and father in law, Ruth and Ralph Kilsdonk of Dansville; his siblings, Donna Smith of Farmington, DJ Smith of Florida, Deanna (Hans) Sperling of New Jersey, Darin Smith of North Carolina and Dean (Janet) Smith of South Carolina; several nieces and nephews; along with several in-laws and "outlaws" and many close friends within several communities.
Smitty's family and friends may call Thursday from 4-8 p.m. at the St. George-Forsythe Funeral Home, 109 West Naples St., Wayland. His funeral service will be Friday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Reverend Dr. Derek Davis officiating. Contributions in memory of Smitty may be made to the Vincent House, 310 Second Ave., Wayland, N.Y. 14572. Please visit www.stgeorgefuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on July 25, 2019