Dylan J. Halbert

Dylan J. Halbert Obituary
SWAIN - Dylan J. Halbert, 25, died Tuesday (Dec. 17, 2019).

He was born Nov. 14, 1994 in Hornell.

He is survived by his mom, Stephanie Halbert of Canaseraga; dad, Fred Halbert Jr. of Canaseraga; brother, Riley Halbert of Canaseraga; and his girlfriend, Sydney Spike of Swain; and also numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and good friends.

Friends may call at the Mann Funeral Home in Canaseraga, on Saturday, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m.

Memorial donations may be made to any humane society or the Canaseraga Conservation Club.

Arrangement are by the Mann Funeral Home in Canaseraga.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Dec. 19, 2019
