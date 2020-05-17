|
CANISTEO - E. Althea Marts, 93, formerly of Depot Street, passed away Friday (May 15, 2020) at St. James Hospital.
Born in Hornell, Oct. 11, 1926, the daughter of Delbert and Edith Mullikin Vanskiver, she had resided most of her life in Canisteo. She was a graduate of Jasper Central School and had been employed at the former Corbin Manufacturing and Newberry's Department Store in Hornell and 30 years at the former Beaver's Rexall Drug Store in Canisteo.
Althea played piano at her church, and for the Canisteo Rotary Club for 30 years. She was an active member of the Board of Directors of the Woodlawn Cemetery in Canisteo for several years.
She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Samuel Marts; her daughter, Linda Truax; her sister, Virginia Murphy; and her brother, LaVerne Vanskiver.
Surviving are her daughter, Autumn Benedict of Canisteo; her sons, Richard (Brenda) Marts of Alabama, and Thomas (Martine) Marts of Canisteo; her brother, Arlie (Joyce) Vanskiver of Canisteo; nine grandchildren, Gidget Davis, Vicki (Carl) Ramsey, Tiffany (Phillip) Learn, Richard (Judy) Marts II, Sean (Jackie) Marts, Stacy (Tyrone) Johnson, Clinton (Mona) Ilges III, Chad (Angie) Ilges, and Nathan (Sophia) Marts; long time friend and neighbor, Freda Kelly of Canisteo; 19 great-grandchildren and one more on the way; ten great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
The family is being assisted by Gerald R. Brown, Director at Brown & Powers Funeral Home of Canisteo.
Due to the Covid-19 crisis, all services will be private for the immediate family. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Canisteo.
Friends wishing may make memorial contributions to the Hornell Humane Society, 7649 Industrial Park Road, Hornell, NY 14843.
