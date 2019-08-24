|
|
CANISTEO - Edith M. Simpson, 77, of East Main Street, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 at the Merrimack County Nursing Home in Boscawen, N.H. where she had resided since June of 2019.
Edith was born March 30, 1942 in Norwalk, Conn. to the late Albert and Rachel (Saunders) Zarges. On Sept. 14, 1985 in Reading, Conn. she married David W. Simpson, who predeceased her in April of 2015.
Many of Edith's passions were gardening, cooking and crafting. She and her husband were also very active in the Revolutionary War era re-enacting circle throughout the region and from state to state.
Edith is survived by two brothers, David (Debra) Zarges of Loudon, N.H. and Peter (Janet) Zarges of Spring, Texas; nine nieces and nephews and their spouses; as well as 14 great-nieces and great-nephews. Edith was predeceased by a brother, Henry Zarges; and a sister, Ann Taylor.
There will be no prior calling hours. Family and friends are invited to a graveside service, Saturday, Aug. 31 at 1 p.m., in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Canisteo.
Arrangements are with the H.P. Smith & Son, Inc. Funeral Home in Canisteo.
Online condolences and memories may be shared at hpsmithandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Aug. 24, 2019